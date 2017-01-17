Documentary to have local debut in Br...

Documentary to have local debut in Broomfield

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

In a screen shot from the documentary, magician Brian Gillis baffles viewers with a trick. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thornton police department 15 hr Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan 17 Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec '16 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec '16 Caughey Cathy 1
News Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 4
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC