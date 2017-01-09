Colorado Health Department warns of possible measles exposure in Denver metro area
An unvaccinated adult may have exposed people to measles in the past month at several locations in Denver, Aurora, Englewood, Centennial and Boulder County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday. The adult, whose name was not released, contracted measles while traveling abroad and was hospitalized for three days at Parker Adventist Hospital starting on Dec. 29. The state Health Department has pieced together the patient's errands in the days prior and is now warning people who were at those places at roughly the same time to be on the lookout for symptoms of measles.
