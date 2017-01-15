Brother's death leads Colorado software engineer to connect victims of opioid abuse through maps
Jeremiah Lindemann created an online gallery with profiles of 416 people who died because of oxycodone, heroin, morphine and other opioids Jeremiah Lindemann's younger brother died from an opioid overdose seven years ago, he tried to volunteer at rehab centers to help others. He felt awkward and not helpful, so he stopped.
