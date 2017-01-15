Brother's death leads Colorado softwa...

Brother's death leads Colorado software engineer to connect victims of opioid abuse through maps

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Denver Post

Jeremiah Lindemann created an online gallery with profiles of 416 people who died because of oxycodone, heroin, morphine and other opioids Jeremiah Lindemann's younger brother died from an opioid overdose seven years ago, he tried to volunteer at rehab centers to help others. He felt awkward and not helpful, so he stopped.

