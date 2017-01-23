Broomfield supporters turn out for sister Women's March
The Broomfield sister event to the Women's March on Washington accommodated people who couldn't make the journey to Denver. One of Broomfield's youngest Women's March attendees came with a pink stuffed elephant in her pocket and a cardboard sign - "I hope Donald Trump is NICE."
