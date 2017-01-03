Broomfield revisits oil and gas moratorium
A meeting between those in favor of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.'s intention to drill in northern Broomfield and the residents who question the company's practices will play out Tuesday at the Broomfield city council's first meeting of the year. Extraction will present an updated proposal Tuesday and discuss details of its plan to drill 139 wells on four Broomfield sites, which includes moving more than two dozen wells farther away from neighborhoods.
