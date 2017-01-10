Broomfield police investigate domestic violence allegations against...
The Broomfield Police Department confirmed Tuesday that it has opened a criminal investigation into domestic violence allegations made against University of Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin. CU's athletic director also said Tuesday that Tumpkin has been suspended indefinitely from the football team pending the criminal investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec 18
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec 16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|62
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC