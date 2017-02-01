Broomfield oil, gas town hall meeting set for Feb. 21
An agenda for the oil and gas forum Broomfield plans to host hasn't been finalized, but a date has been set. Broomfield Mayor Randy Ahrens announced that the public forum will be held Feb. 21 at the 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane.
