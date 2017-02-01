Broomfield oil, gas town hall meeting...

Broomfield oil, gas town hall meeting set for Feb. 21

Wednesday Jan 25

An agenda for the oil and gas forum Broomfield plans to host hasn't been finalized, but a date has been set. Broomfield Mayor Randy Ahrens announced that the public forum will be held Feb. 21 at the 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane.

