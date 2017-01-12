Broomfield Backpedals on Fracking Moratorium, Postpones Vote

The Broomfield City Council has postponed until February voting on a five-month moratorium on new oil and gas wells. A decision this week by the Broomfield City Council to postpone action on a proposed five-month moratorium on new oil and gas development - despite strong turnout by citizens urging the temporary ban - highlights the legal and political uncertainties local government officials are facing as they try to figure out what authority they might have to control the spread of fracking operations in their communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.