Broomfield Backpedals on Fracking Moratorium, Postpones Vote
The Broomfield City Council has postponed until February voting on a five-month moratorium on new oil and gas wells. A decision this week by the Broomfield City Council to postpone action on a proposed five-month moratorium on new oil and gas development - despite strong turnout by citizens urging the temporary ban - highlights the legal and political uncertainties local government officials are facing as they try to figure out what authority they might have to control the spread of fracking operations in their communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec 18
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec 16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|62
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC