Boulder County lawmakers face familiar issues in Colorado Legislature's 2017 session
What: The Colorado Legislature convenes for its four-month-long 2017 annual session, with ceremonies to include traditional opening-day remarks by the Republican Senate president, the Democratic Senate minority leader, the Democratic House speaker and the Republican House minority leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec 18
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec 16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|62
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC