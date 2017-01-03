As EFAA transitions out of Broomfield, FISH will expand services

Broomfield FISH is growing and taking on new tasks - specifically picking up where Emergency Family Assistance Association is taking a step back in Broomfield. On Tuesdays, EFAA currently has a case manager in Broomfield on site to offer emergency assistance to families in need, but starting in January, FISH will be fully taking over basic-needs assistance for all Broomfield residents.

