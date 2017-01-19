Adams County residents sound off on more proposed oil and gas wells
A new wave of oil and gas wells proposed for the northern suburbs - around 70 at three sites close to neighborhoods in and around Thornton - brought out more than 200 residents to a public meeting Thursday night. People lobbed questions at public officials about the state of abandoned wells in Adams County and asked what cities and the county do with the severance tax they collect from oil and gas operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
