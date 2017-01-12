8 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 13, 2017

Each year, BMoCA presents over 500 youth program events in six counties, including Boulder, Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Douglas, and Jefferson Counties. Stop by the museum for a celebration of the work of young artists from ARTlab, Art Stop, Art Stop on the Go, Contemporary Classroom, and Studio Project, 6:30 p.m., Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder; free; 303-443-2122.

