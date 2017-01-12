8 things to do in Boulder County toda...

8 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 13, 2017

Friday Read more: Daily Camera

Each year, BMoCA presents over 500 youth program events in six counties, including Boulder, Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Douglas, and Jefferson Counties. Stop by the museum for a celebration of the work of young artists from ARTlab, Art Stop, Art Stop on the Go, Contemporary Classroom, and Studio Project, 6:30 p.m., Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder; free; 303-443-2122.

