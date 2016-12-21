Water from burst pipe damages Lafayette's Kaiser Permanente building
Water pours from the ceiling over the entrance to the Kaiser Permanente building at 280 Exempla Circle in Lafayette on Sunday. Water from a burst pipe caused the damage, according to Lafayette police.
