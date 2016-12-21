The String Cheese Incident & Big Gigantic Present Big Gigantic Incident In Colorado
Last night The String Cheese Incident began a home state three-show New Year's Run at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The concert showcased an opening set by SCI and a collaborative Big Gigantic Incident set featuring Colorado-based duo Big Gigantic and The String Cheese Incident performing together.
