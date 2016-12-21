Streaming In The Years: 12 The String Cheese Incident New Year's Eve Shows On Archive

Colorado jam act The String Cheese Incident will return to 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado between December 29 and 31 for this year's New Year's Run. On the 29th SCI will team with Big Gigantic for a "Big Gigantic Incident" second set, while the band has tapped The Floozies to open on the 30th ahead of three sets on New Year's Eve.

