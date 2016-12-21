North Metro responds to Broomfield house fire
No Broomfield residents were injured in a fire on Knox Court on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Metro Fire Rescue District. Broomfield Police Department have shut down westbound lanes of 144th Avenue at Irving Street and caution drivers to choose alternate routes.
