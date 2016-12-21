High winds arcross region knock out power on Christmas
An Xcel Energy crew works on putting in a power pole on 28th Street just south of the intersection of Palo Parkway in Boulder. Xcel Energy employees worked through Christmas night and are continuing to restore power to thousands who still do not have electricity after a furious storm brought winds as high as 110 mph to the foothills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec 18
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec 16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|62
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC