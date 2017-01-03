Granite countertop span needs support...

Granite countertop span needs support - Sat, 31 Dec 2016 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

DEAR TIM: My husband and I are just about at the end of an arduous and stressful kitchen remodel. Originally, in the planning phase, the general contractor said we didn't need a support under a long peninsula countertop made with solid granite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec 18 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec 16 Caughey Cathy 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 4
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 62
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Broomfield County was issued at January 04 at 1:07PM MST

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC