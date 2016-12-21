Emergency work causing closures on two main Superior roadways

Work on McCaslin Boulevard, between Marshall Road and Rock Creek Parkway should last until the end of January; and Coal Creek Drive, from 3rd to 4th is currently closed and expected to be reopened by Monday evening, according to town officials. Bypass lanes are in place on McCaslin Boulevard, between Marshall Road and Rock Creek Parkway, to divert traffic around the construction of a roundabout which will serve the upcoming Superior Town Center.

