Emergency work causing closures on two main Superior roadways
Work on McCaslin Boulevard, between Marshall Road and Rock Creek Parkway should last until the end of January; and Coal Creek Drive, from 3rd to 4th is currently closed and expected to be reopened by Monday evening, according to town officials. Bypass lanes are in place on McCaslin Boulevard, between Marshall Road and Rock Creek Parkway, to divert traffic around the construction of a roundabout which will serve the upcoming Superior Town Center.
Broomfield Discussions
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec 18
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec 16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|62
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
