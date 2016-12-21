Courts

ROBERT M. TAYLOR, 26, 273 Karok Way St., was found guilty Dec. 6 of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Circuit Judge Terrill R. Tharp sentenced him to 30 days in jail , fined him $430 and placed him on six months of unsupervised probation.

