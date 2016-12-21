Colorado Springs company buys two Denver-area apartment complexes for nearly $86 million

Griffis/Blessing Inc., the Colorado Springs real estate company that owns and manages thousands of apartments in Colorado, has expanded its portfolio with the purchase of two more Denver-area properties. The company paid a total of $85.3 million to acquire the 168-unit Village at North Hills Apartments in Northglenn and the 286-unit Deer Crest Apartments in Broomfield.

