Broomfield water, sewer rates to increase slightly in 2017

Wednesday Dec 14

The proposed 2017 budget includes revenues based on 1.5 percent increases - a projected increase of 82 cents for sewer and 26 cents for water for a single family residence. When compared to other regional water and sewer providers, Broomfield customers are in the lower one-third of average monthly charges for water customers, and less than all other providers except for one for average monthly sewer service charges, according to a staff memo.

