Boulder weather: High of 39 but windchill as low as -8

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder should see clear skies to start the week, but breezy conditions will create some wind chill, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 39 but windchill as low as -8 with winds 13 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph.

