Boulder County staff prepares 'key facts' summary about proposed Twin Lakes land uses
Boulder County's Land Use Department has posted a 21-page document the department's staff said includes answers to some of the more common questions about the proposed Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan land-use designation changes being considered for 20 acres of now-vacant government-owned land in the Twin Lakes area of unincorporated Gunbarrel. The Boulder County Planning Commission has tentatively scheduled its revisitation of those proposed designations - including the property owners' support for a medium-density residential designation and a neighborhood group's call for an open-space category that would preclude development there - for a Jan. 18 meeting that is to include a public hearing.
