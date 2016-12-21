8 things to do in Boulder County today, Dec. 16, 2016

Colorado Conservatory of Dance , presents a special version of the traditional, family-friendly holiday favorite, The Nutcracker, for people with sensory needs for the thrid year in a row. Colorado Conservatory of Dance is in its sixth year of offering Ballet Expressions - a program which uses dance to build critical developmental skills and physical strength and flexibility for children with special needs ranging from Cerebral Palsy to Down Syndrome.

