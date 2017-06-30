Video Shows Man Who Threatened to Kill Nun in Brooklyn Church
The New York City Police Department is looking for a man accused of threatening to kill a nun inside a Brooklyn church. They say he walked into the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights Wednesday afternoon and approached the 49-year-old victim as she was praying.
