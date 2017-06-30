Video Shows Man Who Threatened to Kil...

Video Shows Man Who Threatened to Kill Nun in Brooklyn Church

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

The New York City Police Department is looking for a man accused of threatening to kill a nun inside a Brooklyn church. They say he walked into the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights Wednesday afternoon and approached the 49-year-old victim as she was praying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... 33 min doesthissuck 3
News Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise 2 hr Fred 3
News Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16) 4 hr Alank 324
Public School No. 70, Patchen ave. & Macon St. (Apr '10) 5 hr Helen mcgowan 13
Scott Fredricks or Scott L. Fredericks (Oct '11) 13 hr Somebody 25
News Hot-dog contest, fireworks, beachgoing mark Jul... Wed anonymous 1
Review: Genet Getachew Law Offices (Sep '11) Wed Immigrant 4
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jul 1 HelpMePlehs 139
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,042 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC