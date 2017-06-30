U.S. celebrates July Fourth with para...

U.S. celebrates July Fourth with parades, picnics, fireworks NEW

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

From left, Michelle Lesco, Miki Sudo and Sonya "The Black Widow Thomas compete in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. Sudo won after eating 41 hotdogs in 10 minutes to claim her fourth win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise 4 min Andrew JACKSON 2
News Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16) 50 min GreatSouthbay4040 298
News Hot-dog contest, fireworks, beachgoing mark Jul... 6 hr anonymous 1
Review: Genet Getachew Law Offices (Sep '11) 9 hr Immigrant 4
1910 PS 113 Evergreen Ave. (Aug '13) Mon Joeval00 2
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Jul 2 Gay-Z 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jul 1 HelpMePlehs 139
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,330 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC