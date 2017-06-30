Tourism in Newark? 50 years after rio...

Tourism in Newark? 50 years after riots, city says it's time

Tourism in Newark? You might not think of it as a destination, but boosters say Newark is ready for visitors as part of a comeback. A company called Have You Met Newark? has taken more than 2,000 visitors on walking tours and bar crawls.

