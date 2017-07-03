Reports: NY body may have Bergen County link

Body found in Brooklyn may be linked to Bergen County, reports say A torso was found floating in the vicinity of Gowanus Bay and Buttermilk Channel, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tG9rvK A torso found floating in the water in the vicinity of Gowanus Bay and Buttermilk Channel in New York City may be connected to Bergen County, according to news reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.