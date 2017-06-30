New Jay-Z track calls out Kanye West and seems to confirm massive loan
On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|15 hr
|Gay-Z
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|HelpMePlehs
|139
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|Fri
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|alot you can learn with good out of town people
|Jun 29
|trump use foul la...
|1
|we love our media news coverage
|Jun 28
|we love news media
|1
|rand paul for president
|Jun 27
|rand paul for pre...
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Jun 26
|tester
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC