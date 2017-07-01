New Chris Cornell music video, filmed before death, released
The video for "The Promise" was released to coincide with World Refugee Day. The clip was filmed in Brooklyn, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|18 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|alot you can learn with good out of town people
|Thu
|trump use foul la...
|1
|we love our media news coverage
|Jun 28
|we love news media
|1
|rand paul for president
|Jun 27
|rand paul for pre...
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Jun 26
|tester
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 24
|Bob 189
|138
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|Jun 23
|5312abcd
|13
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC