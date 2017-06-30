Man cuffed after woman found stabbed to death in Brooklyn
Cops cuffed a 53-year-old man after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn apartment building early Monday. The assailant repeatedly knifed the 55-year-old woman in the torso and legs along Gates Ave., near Marcy Ave., just after midnight in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.
