Man cuffed after woman found stabbed to death in Brooklyn

Cops cuffed a 53-year-old man after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn apartment building early Monday. The assailant repeatedly knifed the 55-year-old woman in the torso and legs along Gates Ave., near Marcy Ave., just after midnight in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.

