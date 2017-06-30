Man, 57, accused of sexually abusing relative, 12, source says
A 57-year-old man has been charged with attempted rape and sexual abuse of a girl last New Year's Eve in Stapleton when she was 12 years old, according to prosecutors. The suspect, who has a lengthy criminal history, is a relative of the victim, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
