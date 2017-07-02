Leg found along Hudson River may belo...

Leg found along Hudson River may belong to dismembered woman

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A leg that washed up on the Upper West Side could belong to a woman whose dismembered torso was found floating near Brooklyn last week, cops said Sunday. The body part was discovered by a female jogger who was running along the Hudson River near the 79th St. Boat Basin around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

