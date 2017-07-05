Joey Chestnut Downs 72 Hot Dogs & Bun...

Joey Chestnut Downs 72 Hot Dogs & Buns To Win His 10th Mustard Belt

15 hrs ago Read more: WMJX-FM Boston

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut takes his 10th title at Nathan's annual Fourth of July hot dog eating competition at Nathan's Famous on Coney Island - Brooklyn, New York. Joey downs 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes! FAIR USE NOTICE: This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.

Brooklyn, NY

