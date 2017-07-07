Jaw-dropping return: Former Nathan's champ back in Bklyn to devour frankfurters at fund-raiser

Hot-dog-eating legend Takeru Kobayashi inhaled 23 franks in three minutes as part of a fund-raiser at a Brooklyn distillery on July 4, and revelers who witnessed the epic act of consumption said they were stunned by his superhuman sausage-eating ability. "I was watching and thought 'How does he do this?,' " said drag queen Merrie Cherry, who emceed the event.

