Housing War Pits Ultra-Orthodox Against Latinos In Booming Brooklyn's 'Last Corner'

In the all-purpose room of the Swinging Sixties Senior Center, in Williamsburg, members of Brooklyn's Community Board 1 met in mid-June to begin deciding the fate of two empty lots. Would the board vote to rezone the lots so that they could become the site of a massive, high-end housing development, or would the lots remain vacant until the community could figure out a better way to use them? At the meeting, residents both for and against the 1,146-unit project - which includes 287 affordable apartments - lined up to have their say.

