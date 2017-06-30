Hot-dog contest, fireworks, beachgoin...

Hot-dog contest, fireworks, beachgoing mark US Jul 4 holiday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Beachgoing, baseball and fireworks, Fourth of July traditions, were embraced throughout the country, along with family cookouts that favoured hot dogs and hamburgers. Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 18 min rainmaker2016 16,810
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr jimi-yank 45,173
$35,000 Tesla, do you believe it? 3 hr Sarah 1
1910 PS 113 Evergreen Ave. (Aug '13) Mon Joeval00 2
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Jul 2 Gay-Z 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jul 1 HelpMePlehs 139
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... Jun 30 Lawrence Wolf 15
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,107 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC