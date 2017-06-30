Final design for Principe Park fields unveiled
After two years of extensive community input, the Parks Department unveiled the final design for the reconstructed sports fields at Frank Principe Park in Maspeth last Thursday. The $6.8 million project is expected to begin construction later this fall, with an anticipated opening date in fall 2018.
