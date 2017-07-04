Elderly man beat intruder to death with coat rack, shopping cart

The elderly Brooklyn man who fatally beat a home invader told The Post on Monday how he fought back with a coat rack, shopping cart - and even his own walker - and then used his medical-alert button to summon help. "I gave it all that I could to stop him from hurting me - I thought I was dead,'' a bruised Cecil Brown, 69, said from his hospital bed at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.

