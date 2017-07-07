Draw bridges: Trump inspires painting of Verrazano

A Bedford-Stuyvesant artist will discuss his Trump-inspired exhibition "Bridges" at a Fort Greene arts space on July 12. The show, on display at Bric Arts Media through Aug. 6, features paintings of almost every bridge in the five boroughs, and is meant to help people talk about bridging their political differences. The idea struck the painter while he attended New York City's Women's March in January.

