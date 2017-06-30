DCP Chief: Downtown Brooklyn 'primed' for commercial development
In light of Mayor de Blasio's recent launch of the New York Works job plan, wherein the administration calls for creating 100,000 new jobs in the city over ten years through a series of 25 initiatives, [Department of City Planning Director Marisa] Lago pointed out how zoning can function as a job creator. "One of the themes in the job plan is to look at regional commercial centers in transit-rich areas outside of the core,E® said Lago.
