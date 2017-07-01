Controversial conservative says stalk...

Controversial conservative says stalker won't stop trying to 'save his life'

A conservative activist known for his undercover video stings is being stalked by a Brooklyn woman who floods him with dozens of messages and hang-up calls per hour, according to court papers. James O'Keefe III, who recently made news after his Project Veritas caught CNN anchor Van Jones on tape referring to the Russia scandal as a "nothing burger," claims he's never met Baila Rendler, who started calling him May 25. But Rendler has "alarmed and seriously annoyed" O'Keefe by logging "dozens" of calls an hour to his cell, along with incessant texting and messages to his Twitter account, O'Keefe said in Westchester Supreme Court papers.

