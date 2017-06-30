Confederate street names stir debate ...

Confederate street names stir debate in ... New York City?

Two of the Confederate Army's best-known leaders have streets named for them in a place not normally associated with the Southern side of the Civil War - New York City. Now some elected officials are trying to undo it.

