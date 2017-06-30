Chomping champs face off at July 4 hot dog eating contest
Contestants weighed in ahead of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually in Coney Island. Joey Chestnut is the reigning male champion, eating 70 hot dogs and buns last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1910 PS 113 Evergreen Ave. (Aug '13)
|9 hr
|Joeval00
|2
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|Sun
|Gay-Z
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jul 1
|HelpMePlehs
|139
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|Jun 30
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|alot you can learn with good out of town people
|Jun 29
|trump use foul la...
|1
|we love our media news coverage
|Jun 28
|we love news media
|1
|rand paul for president
|Jun 27
|rand paul for pre...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC