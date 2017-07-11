Brooklyn's Ryan Repertory Tours Singing for the Boys

Brooklyn bas Ed Ryan Repertory Company, now in its 45th season, and Family Music Centers are proud to present Singing For The Boys. In a "performance that never was but should have been" Al Jolson , Judy Garland and Deanna Durbin come together in 1943 at the Palace Theatre in New York City for a one-night benefit performance to support the overseas war effort and to entertain the troops.

