Brooklyn principal is returning the p...

Brooklyn principal is returning the pride to Bed-Stuy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

"I want to make sure, that when you think about Boys and Girls High School, to take you back to those days," says Principal Grecian Harrison, discussing the school's storied history. "Just that: the pride and joy of Bed-Stuy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16) 43 min Alank 291
News Hot-dog contest, fireworks, beachgoing mark Jul... 1 hr anonymous 1
Review: Genet Getachew Law Offices (Sep '11) 5 hr Immigrant 4
1910 PS 113 Evergreen Ave. (Aug '13) Mon Joeval00 2
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Jul 2 Gay-Z 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jul 1 HelpMePlehs 139
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... Jun 30 Lawrence Wolf 15
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,571 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC