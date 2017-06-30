Brooklyn on pace for another year of record-setting low crime
Crime has been trending down in Brooklyn consistently since its height in the early '90s and that trend has so far continued in 2017 as the acting district attorney announced on Thursday that the borough continues to produce record-low crime numbers. "I am very proud that crime has continued to plummet so rapidly in Brooklyn, a trend that shows that the targeted approach employed by the NYPD and my office in fighting violent crime is working," Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.
