Brooklyn man claims anti-LGBT train attack on woman was provoked

Brooklyn man claimed he was provoked when he spewed homophobic slurs and knocked a lesbian woman unconscious over a seat on the train, according to newly released court documents. Antoine Thomas entered a plea of not guilty Monday in Brooklyn Supreme Court after he was arraigned on assault as a hate crime charges.

