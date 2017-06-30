Brooklyn courts continue summer internship tradition
The Kings County Courts continued a tradition that goes back 28 years as it kicked off its annual Student Employment and Internship Program with an orientation program at the Supreme Court at 320 Jay St. in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday. "We're welcoming you into our court family, which really is a family here," said Justice Matthew D'Emic, administrative judge for the Criminal Term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16)
|7 min
|Alank
|301
|Public School No. 70, Patchen ave. & Macon St. (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Helen mcgowan
|12
|Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise
|13 hr
|Andrew JACKSON
|2
|Hot-dog contest, fireworks, beachgoing mark Jul...
|20 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Review: Genet Getachew Law Offices (Sep '11)
|23 hr
|Immigrant
|4
|1910 PS 113 Evergreen Ave. (Aug '13)
|Mon
|Joeval00
|2
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|Jul 2
|Gay-Z
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jul 1
|HelpMePlehs
|139
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC